Located on Hall Rise in the highly regarded residential area of Bramhope, the four-bedroom home is just minutes from open countryside and is currently on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £600,000.

Step inside and be greeted by a large sitting room leading through to a stylish family kitchen with modern fitted units and appliances and room for a large dining table. The kitchen gives access to the gorgeous conservatory with panoramic views and access to the green garden.

On this floor are also three good-size bedrooms including a double with en suite and smaller rooms which can be used as a nursery or office if needed.

The upper floor hosts the stylish master bedroom with a luxurious en suite shower room.

On the lower floor is a utility room with access to the double garage with storage and a workshop.

Outside, the home is approached via a spacious driveway which offers ample parking space for several vehicles. The gently sloping gardens surround the property to create a green and relaxing space ideal for entertaining.

