A look inside this extensively refurbished £600k Bramhope family residence on the market in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

This recently refurbished and extended Leeds home impresses with its split-level design and flexible living space.

Located on Hall Rise in the highly regarded residential area of Bramhope, the four-bedroom home is just minutes from open countryside and is currently on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £600,000.

Step inside and be greeted by a large sitting room leading through to a stylish family kitchen with modern fitted units and appliances and room for a large dining table. The kitchen gives access to the gorgeous conservatory with panoramic views and access to the green garden.

On this floor are also three good-size bedrooms including a double with en suite and smaller rooms which can be used as a nursery or office if needed.

The upper floor hosts the stylish master bedroom with a luxurious en suite shower room.

On the lower floor is a utility room with access to the double garage with storage and a workshop.

Outside, the home is approached via a spacious driveway which offers ample parking space for several vehicles. The gently sloping gardens surround the property to create a green and relaxing space ideal for entertaining.

🗞 When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Hall Rise, Bramhope, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

2. Hall Rise, Bramhope, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

3. Hall Rise, Bramhope, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

4. Hall Rise, Bramhope, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

5. Hall Rise, Bramhope, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

6. Hall Rise, Bramhope, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyGardensSpace
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice