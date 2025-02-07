Quarry Dene on Park Terrace, Pool in Wharfedale features gorgeous oak-panelled walls, fireplaces and a garden set behind a high wall.

It is on the market with Shankland Barraclough for £685,000, and inside, the property comprises an entry porch leading to two reception rooms ideally used as a sitting and a dining room.

The dining kitchen to the rear leads through to a stunning conservatory and a useful utility. Stairs takes you to the lower ground floor, where a handy study with storage can be found.

On the floor are four well-proportioned bedrooms, each oozing with charm. The master bedroom features its own en suite and walk-in closet, while the fourth bedroom is a smaller single which can serve several purposes.

Outside, the beautiful garden sits behind high walls to the front. To the side and rear of this attractive period home is a private garden with a stone-paved patio, a timber garden house, an ornamental pond and well-stocked borders.