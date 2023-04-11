Inside Leeds' four new 'suburban hotspots' where new neighbourhoods have been created

Leeds and its surrounding villages and suburbs are among the most desirable places to live in the UK.

The city’s property market often bucks the trends of surrounding towns and cities. Indeed, Leeds has seen the biggest property prices rises since the 2020 peak.

When it comes to choosing where to live in Leeds, many people now seek the ease and energy efficiency of a newly built home, which also comes with the benefits of moving to a fresh community, often with modern facilities and green spaces to enjoy.

Redrow is the UK’s largest premium homebuilder and Leeds has been a focus of the company’s investment in recent years.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Thanks to its buoyant property market and high demand for new homes, we’ve been keen to find new locations for developments in Leeds over recent years. We now have a superb collection in and around the city, all in carefully chosen locations, which offer a better way to live.

"We can offer homebuyers a great choice of up-and-coming areas and established residential communities, with a wide range of designs to suit everyone, and all close to excellent facilities and public transport hubs.”

Here are some of the best new suburbs and villages to live around Leeds...

Look inside Leeds' newest suburban hotspots Redrow is the UK's largest premium homebuilder and Leeds has been a focus of the company's investment in recent years.

Whitehall Grange, New Farnley Redrow's two, three and four-bedroom homes at Whitehall Grange offer a high interior specification and Arts and Crafts inspired exterior design. New Farnley has easy access to both Leeds and Bradford, whilst also having great access to transport links and local amenities such as good primary schools and a local Co-Op.

The Point at Thorpe Park, East Leeds Just a handful of Redrow's contemporary designed homes remain for sale at The Point, next to the exciting Thorpe Park complex. The properties boast elegant exteriors with white render and grey PVC windows, and enjoy access to 140 acres of public parks and vibrant, open green spaces on their doorstep, including the newly created 113-acre Green Park.

Centurion Fields, Cross Gates Centurion Fields is coming soon and enquiries are now being taken for the new homes. Redrow is proposing to build 200 properties a short walk away from Thorpe Park Railway Station, when it opens in 2024, and close to junction 46 of the M1. The homes will be among the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature the developer's new Eco Electric specification.