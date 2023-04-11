Inside Leeds' four new 'suburban hotspots' where new neighbourhoods have been created
Leeds and its surrounding villages and suburbs are among the most desirable places to live in the UK.
The city’s property market often bucks the trends of surrounding towns and cities. Indeed, Leeds has seen the biggest property prices rises since the 2020 peak.
When it comes to choosing where to live in Leeds, many people now seek the ease and energy efficiency of a newly built home, which also comes with the benefits of moving to a fresh community, often with modern facilities and green spaces to enjoy.
Redrow is the UK’s largest premium homebuilder and Leeds has been a focus of the company’s investment in recent years.
Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Thanks to its buoyant property market and high demand for new homes, we’ve been keen to find new locations for developments in Leeds over recent years. We now have a superb collection in and around the city, all in carefully chosen locations, which offer a better way to live.
"We can offer homebuyers a great choice of up-and-coming areas and established residential communities, with a wide range of designs to suit everyone, and all close to excellent facilities and public transport hubs.”
Here are some of the best new suburbs and villages to live around Leeds...