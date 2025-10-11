Restored from a poor state and turned into a modern work of opulence, this home in Boston Spa, 3 miles from Wetherby and 15 miles from Leeds boasts six bedrooms and just as many reception rooms.

Inside, the property features nearly 9,000 square feet of accommodation. Enter through a grand entrance hall with a sweeping staircase that effortlessly connects the main reception rooms. At the heart of the home lies an exceptional open-plan living kitchen and sitting area - a vast, light-filled space facing south-east, where the morning and midday sun pours in, creating a warm and inviting hub for everyday living and entertaining.

In addition to the formal living areas, the property boasts a superb games and family room, along with a fully equipped home gym complete with changing facilities, shower, and sauna - ideal for both relaxation and recreation.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom suite is a real highlight. Generously proportioned and beautifully appointed, it features a private balcony overlooking the garden, as well as a luxurious dressing room and an opulent en-suite bathroom. The remaining three bedrooms on this floor are all spacious and benefit from their own en-suite facilities, offering comfort and privacy for family and guests alike.

The second floor has been cleverly designed with teenagers in mind, offering two stylish bedroom suites each with their own sitting areas - perfect as self-contained spaces for growing independence.

Outside, Fairseat sits securely behind electric gates, with a sweeping pebble driveway offering ample parking for multiple vehicles. The stunning lawned garden and south-west facing terrace is a perfect place to relax and entertain.