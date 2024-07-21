Inside the property on Springbank Avenue in Gildersome is a charming entrance hall with a downstairs WC.

To the front sits a large living room to the front with underfloor heading, and to rear is an open plan kitchen/diner with an archway leading to a dining area and a wonderful conservatory.

Up the stairs to the first floor are three bedrooms and a four piece house bathroom.

Outside, the house benefits from a block paved driveway, a single garage and a lawned area to the front.

To the rear is a low maintenance garden with artificial grass and paved patio.