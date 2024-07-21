Inside an extended family home in a sought after Leeds village with well maintained gardens and conservatory

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

This extended three bedroom detached family home in Leeds has been listed on the market with William H Brown for £300,000.

Inside the property on Springbank Avenue in Gildersome is a charming entrance hall with a downstairs WC.

To the front sits a large living room to the front with underfloor heading, and to rear is an open plan kitchen/diner with an archway leading to a dining area and a wonderful conservatory.

Up the stairs to the first floor are three bedrooms and a four piece house bathroom.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Outside, the house benefits from a block paved driveway, a single garage and a lawned area to the front.

To the rear is a low maintenance garden with artificial grass and paved patio.

1. Springbank Avenue, Gildersome, Leeds LS27

William H Brown

Photo Sales

2. Springbank Avenue, Gildersome, Leeds LS27

William H Brown

Photo Sales

3. Springbank Avenue, Gildersome, Leeds LS27

William H Brown

Photo Sales

4. Springbank Avenue, Gildersome, Leeds LS27

William H Brown

Photo Sales

5. Springbank Avenue, Gildersome, Leeds LS27

William H Brown

Photo Sales

6. Springbank Avenue, Gildersome, Leeds LS27

William H Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice