See inside this impressive extended family home blending style, space and sophistication now for sale in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

This extended home in Leeds comes with an impressive lounge diner with bi-folding doors seamlessly connecting it with the rear garden.

Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed a gorgeous detached family home located on Amelia Stewart Lane in the popular Leeds suburb Cross Gates for £415,000.

Perfectly blending style, space and sophistication, the property is entered into a welcoming hallway with a guest WC. From here, the modern kitchen sits to the front and features fitted, illuminated base and wall units and a breakfast bar.

To the rear is the real show-stopper; an opening diner and lounge with large bi-folding glass doors which opens up onto the large rear garden, making it the ideal space to gather family and friends in the warmer months.

Up the stairs is a landing with a storage cupboard, access to a loft and to four generous bedrooms, three of which are double and two which have fitted wardrobes. Here is also the contemporary house bathroom with a three-piece suite in white.

Outside, to the front is a well-maintained open garden, a driveway for off street parking and access to a garage. To the rear is a large garden with a great degree of privacy mainly laid to lawn with a patio seating area and neat, planted borders.

