Perfectly blending style, space and sophistication, the property is entered into a welcoming hallway with a guest WC. From here, the modern kitchen sits to the front and features fitted, illuminated base and wall units and a breakfast bar.

To the rear is the real show-stopper; an opening diner and lounge with large bi-folding glass doors which opens up onto the large rear garden, making it the ideal space to gather family and friends in the warmer months.

Up the stairs is a landing with a storage cupboard, access to a loft and to four generous bedrooms, three of which are double and two which have fitted wardrobes. Here is also the contemporary house bathroom with a three-piece suite in white.