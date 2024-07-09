The charming Victorian home is located on the picturesque Heathfield Terrace in Far Headingley in north-west Leeds, and has recently been listed on the property market by estate agents Purplebricks for £450,000.
Inside, the property mixes period charm with modern living, and features a spacious and well appointed kitchen and dining room perfect for family gatherings.
The charming lounge features a log burner and delightful character features, while the south-facing garden provides a sunny, private retreat to relax in on sunny days.
Four bedrooms can be found throughout the home, including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom.
The home is ideally located on a peaceful cul-de-sac close with great access to Leeds city centre and the Outer Ring Road.
There are also a range of great parks and recreational facilities in the area as well as local schools and amenities.
