Inside, the property mixes period charm with modern living, and features a spacious and well appointed kitchen and dining room perfect for family gatherings.

The charming lounge features a log burner and delightful character features, while the south-facing garden provides a sunny, private retreat to relax in on sunny days.

Four bedrooms can be found throughout the home, including a master bedroom with en suite bathroom.

The home is ideally located on a peaceful cul-de-sac close with great access to Leeds city centre and the Outer Ring Road.

There are also a range of great parks and recreational facilities in the area as well as local schools and amenities.