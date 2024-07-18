Built in 2019, the property features an entrance hall with decorative Amtico flooring, a utility cupboard, and a fully-tiled shower room.

The living room is light and airy and has a bay window, Karndean flooring, and an attractive fireplace with inset electric fire, and the impressive open-plan dining kitchen and family room has bi-fold doors leading out to the rear garden.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with a bay window and an en suite shower room, two good size bedrooms, and the house bathroom which is fully tiled and fitted with a bath with overhead shower, washbasin and WC.

There is also an insulated loft accessed via a drop-down ladder ideal for additional storage.

Outside, the front garden has a driveway and an artificial lawn for low maintenance.