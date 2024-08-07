William H Brown has listed the spacious two-bedroom property in Claremont Gardens in the west Leeds village on the market for £375,000.
The modern stone built home forms part of an exclusive development and sits on a large plot with a large, green garden.
Inside, a hallway leads to a large living room with French doors onto the garden and a separate kitchen and utility with access to the carport.
The master bedroom is a spacious double with fitted wardrobes and en suite with bathtub.
A second bedroom and a family bathroom with large shower cubicle can also be found here.
