With three floors and a cellar full of high ceilings and original features, this home offers lots of space for a family.

On the ground floor is an entry porch leading to a hall with guest WC and stairs to the first floor.

To one side is a dual-aspect lounge with two fireplaces and French doors out onto the terrace where one can enjoy stunning views of the nearby countryside.

The other side features a large dining room with fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a range of units and a utility room with access to the cellar.

The two upper floors hosts three double bedrooms each, of which two on each floor have fireplaces and one benefits from its own en suite shower room.

There is also a bathroom on each floor, as well as a laundry room on the first floor and a spacious study on the second.

On the terrace, families can ideally gather for alfresco dining with the valley views as a backdrop.