Property agents Purplebricks have listed this stunning five-bedroom detached house on Templegate Road right by Temple Newsam in Leeds on the market for £489,995.
Enter into a large hallway with access to a bright reception room to the front and a second reception room to the rear as well as a modern kitchen and utility.
The ground floor also has a double bedroom with en suite and a guest WC accessed from the hallway.
On the first floor is the master bedroom, a large double with built-in wardrobes along with three additional large bedrooms. Here is also the family bath with bathtub.
