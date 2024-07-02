The six-bedroom home is located in the original grand Georgian country house at the Grimston Park estate in Grimston, Tadcaster, and is on the market for £1,500,000 with property agents Carter Jonas.
Inside are original features like fireplaces, ceiling roses and fine plasterwork with numerous reception rooms and bedrooms.
There is a large open living area, which used to be a library, a sitting area, a dining area and discreetly screened kitchen.
Externally, the home sits on around half an acre of grounds with sweeping lawns, lavender borders and mature hedging.
Take a look inside this marvellous home:
