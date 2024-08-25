A look inside a recently renovated and modernised stone built home in a Leeds village now for sale

This tastefully decorated stone built home in a Leeds village has been upgraded to a high standard and

The three-bedroom home on Aberford Road in the popular village Bramham is on the market with Renton & Parr for £675,000.

It has undergone extensive modernisation including a full re-wiring to create a stunning home, it now comprise a bright entry hallway leading to a lounge with exposed ceiling beams, a study and a modern dining kitchen with access to a utility and second sitting room with large glass doors onto the garden.

Three generous bedrooms can be accessed via the gorgeous first floor landing along with a modern house bathroom with shower over bath.

Outside, the property enjoys a quiet position on the outskirts of the historic Leeds village, set behind wooden gates with a large gravel driveway and a lawned garden to the rear.

