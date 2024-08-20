The three-bedroom home on Valley Court in Drighlington with modern interior and an impressive garden is listed for £270,000.
Inside the property is a hallway with cupboard storage and a guest WC leading to a large living room to the rear with French doors leading onto the garden.
To the front is a good-size dining kitchen with a range of base and wall units and space for a dining table.
The first floor landing leads to the master bedroom with en suite and two additional bedrooms as well as a house bathroom with bathtub.
Outside, the rear garden is terraced, with a patio on the top level and a lawn on the middle. On the lower level is another good-size patio.
