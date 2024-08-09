A look inside a 'Mock Tudor' design detached house with private surrounding gardens for sale in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2024, 16:30 GMT

Estate agent David Phillip is responsible for selling this gorgeous detached house in Leeds with two reception rooms and a conservatory overlooking green gardens.

Located on Oaklands Avenue in Adel, the four-bedroom family home could be yours for £725,000.

Inside the property which features “Mock Tudor” design, is an entry hallway leading to two reception rooms on each side - both with large bay windows - and a breakfast kitchen with access to the conservatory to the rear.

On the ground floor is also a guest WC and a handy utility room with a door onto the rear garden.

Up the stairs in the hallway is a landing with access to four bedrooms - a large master bedroom with en suite shower room, and three additional good-size rooms.

To the front is a large house bathroom with bathtub with shower over.

Outside is a double garage with a drive offering ample parking space for multiple vehicles. The green gardens consist of lawns, high hedges and paved paths and seating areas.

