The four-bedroom home in in Pudsey features three large reception rooms and stunning gardens and is on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £825,000.

Inside, the property features a welcoming entrance vestibule with porcelain tiled flooring and guest WC leading through to the reception hall which has a door leading out to the south facing gardens.

The lounge has an attractive marble fireplace with a wood-burning stove, recessed oak arched cabinets, and a square bay window overlooking the gardens, and the dining room has an ornate marble fireplace with a wood-burning stove and arched recessed storage cupboards with shelving above.

Double doors leads into the hardwood conservatory which has wood effect flooring and access out to the garden. The spacious dining kitchen is fitted with a range of painted oak wall and base units with granite work surfaces.

To the first floor is the master bedroom with fitted furniture and a dressing room with vanity unit along with two additional double bedrooms. The bathroom is part-tiled and features underfloor heating as well as a contemporary white suite including a bath and separate walk-in shower. There is also an additional shower room.

On the top floor is a delightful snug/study area with built-in storage and far-reaching views overlooking the grounds and countryside beyond, and leading through to bedroom four which features exposed beams, a dressing area and great views.

Outside, a cobbled courtyard sits to the front with ample off-street parking and a double garage with attached workshop.