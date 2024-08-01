Near the heart of Pool in Wharfdale, on the outer edges of the Leeds area, is this charming wonderful three-bedroom home.
Located on The Old Orchard, the property is for sale for £347,500 with estate agent Hunters.
Inside the ground floor features a stylish open kitchen, living and dining room with conservatory, a utility room, WC and integral garage.
To the first floor, the master bedroom has a lovely en suite. There are also two additional double bedrooms and the house bathroom.
Outside, to the front of the house is a driveway leading to the garage. The rear garden is a lovely, large courtyard-style with a decked sitting area and gravelled area.
