A tour inside a gorgeous home with open-plan living area and courtyard garden in a picturesque Leeds village

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

A gorgeous mid-terrace home in one of Leeds’ most picturesque villages is up for grabs.

Near the heart of Pool in Wharfdale, on the outer edges of the Leeds area, is this charming wonderful three-bedroom home.

Located on The Old Orchard, the property is for sale for £347,500 with estate agent Hunters.

Inside the ground floor features a stylish open kitchen, living and dining room with conservatory, a utility room, WC and integral garage.

To the first floor, the master bedroom has a lovely en suite. There are also two additional double bedrooms and the house bathroom.

Outside, to the front of the house is a driveway leading to the garage. The rear garden is a lovely, large courtyard-style with a decked sitting area and gravelled area.

