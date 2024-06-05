The home on Albans Close in the north Leeds village of Bardsey is on the market with Furnell Residential for £650,000.

It has been subject of a methodical programme of refurbishment by its current owners and comprise a large entry hall, an impressive living room with inset wood burning stove and access to the rear garden via sliding glass doors, and a remarkable kitchen.

The ground floor also hosts two generous bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite shower room, along with the family bathroom with bathtub.

On the first floor are two truly unique bedrooms with Velux windows and a large shower room with His and Hers.

Externally is a private driveway leading to the attached garage, offering lots of parking space. The gardens are mainly to the rear of the property and have been hard landscaped to provide a low maintenance space with green gardens.