Cornerstone Estate Agents have listed this charming semi-detached home on Carr Manor Road in Moortown, Leeds for £415,000.

The property sits on a generous plot and benefits from a large ground-floor extension completed around 2005.

While it is in need of some love, the home is full of charm and briefly comprise an entrance hall, spacious lounge with fireplace and large bay window, kitchen, dining room and a very large bedroom with en suite to the ground floor.

On the first floor are three additional bedrooms, of which one has a bay window overlooking the front elevation.

Here is also the house bathroom with shower cubicle and separate bathtub.

To the rear is a spacious southeast facing garden with a large patio, lawn and a number of planted borders.

The property benefits from wider doors and subtle use of ramps, which makes it ideal for a wheelchair user.

