Inside, the home is stylishly presented throughout and features an entrance hall with half-height painted panelling and access to a particularly spacious open living and dining room with a bay window to the front and double doors onto the garden to the rear.

The modern kitchen has a wide rectangular bay window overlooking the side elevation and is fitted with a range of base and wall units as well as integrated appliances such as a dishwasher and American style fridge freezer.

Up the stairs to the first floor is a landing that provides access to three bedrooms. The master bedroom sits to the front and has a bay window as well as built-in wardrobes. The house bathroom is fitted with a Jacuzzi bath.

The property is approached via a smart electric gated driveway offers lots of off street parking as well as extra security with an intercom entry system.