The semi-detached larger style property on Montagu Place in Oakwood in north Leeds is on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £365,000.
Inside, the home is stylishly presented throughout and features an entrance hall with half-height painted panelling and access to a particularly spacious open living and dining room with a bay window to the front and double doors onto the garden to the rear.
The modern kitchen has a wide rectangular bay window overlooking the side elevation and is fitted with a range of base and wall units as well as integrated appliances such as a dishwasher and American style fridge freezer.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
Up the stairs to the first floor is a landing that provides access to three bedrooms. The master bedroom sits to the front and has a bay window as well as built-in wardrobes. The house bathroom is fitted with a Jacuzzi bath.
The property is approached via a smart electric gated driveway offers lots of off street parking as well as extra security with an intercom entry system.
To the rear of the house is an enclosed patio style garden with pond and a garage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.