Inside a home on 'the most family friendly street' in the Leeds neighbourhood near open countryside

Dennis Morton
Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Jul 2024

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Estate agents Purplebricks have listed this gorgeous family home in Leeds.

The property is on the market for £575,000 and is located on Crag Hill View - which according to the agent is Cookridge’s most family friendly street.

Enter into a hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to a spacious living room to the front with large bay window and a modern family/dining room with separate kitchen.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a single along with a house bathroom with corner bathtub and separate shower.

The loft hosts a fourth bedroom which benefits from its on en suite bathroom.

Outside is enough parking for four vehicles plus a garage and a “log cabin” that can serve a number of purposes.

The rear garden is fully private with a beautiful patio seating area, a large lawn and a number of fruit trees including damson, apple, cherry as well and mature grape vines.

