The property is on the market for £575,000 and is located on Crag Hill View - which according to the agent is Cookridge’s most family friendly street.
Enter into a hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to a spacious living room to the front with large bay window and a modern family/dining room with separate kitchen.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a single along with a house bathroom with corner bathtub and separate shower.
The loft hosts a fourth bedroom which benefits from its on en suite bathroom.
Outside is enough parking for four vehicles plus a garage and a “log cabin” that can serve a number of purposes.
The rear garden is fully private with a beautiful patio seating area, a large lawn and a number of fruit trees including damson, apple, cherry as well and mature grape vines.
