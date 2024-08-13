The stunning four-bedroom detached family home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on Beech Spinney in Wetherby, 12 miles from Leeds city centre, and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £530,000.

Inside the property is a welcoming reception hall with a guest WC and stairs to the first floor, a large lounge with fireplace, an open plan kitchen and access to a utility area and garage.

On the first floor is a spacious landing leading to the master bedroom which has built-in wardrobes and its own en suite shower room.

There are three additional bedrooms as well as a modern house bathroom with three piece suite with shower over bath.