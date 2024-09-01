A tour inside a gorgeous home that mixes classic elegance with modern comfort in a sought-after Leeds village

By Dennis Morton

Published 1st Sep 2024

Nestled in a sought-after village on the outskirts of Leeds is this beautifully presented four-bedroom link-detached home that perfectly mixes timeless elegance with contemporary comfort.

Rosengarth is a four-bedroom home on Main Street in Kirk Deighton, close to Wetherby, on the market with Manning Stainton for £875,000.

Inside, the ground floor boasts a large drawing room, snug and kitchen/dining room ideal for bringing friends and family together.

The first floor hosts four double bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite for added comfort, and a family bathroom with bathtub.

Outside is a gravel driveway to the front with parking space for for several vehicles. Through the stone archway is detached double garage with electric garage door, power and lighting.

At the rear of the property is a south facing private garden, meticulously landscaped to create a tranquil haven where warm days can be spent with a barbecue or a garden party.

