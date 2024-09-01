Rosengarth is a four-bedroom home on Main Street in Kirk Deighton, close to Wetherby, on the market with Manning Stainton for £875,000.

Inside, the ground floor boasts a large drawing room, snug and kitchen/dining room ideal for bringing friends and family together.

The first floor hosts four double bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite for added comfort, and a family bathroom with bathtub.

Outside is a gravel driveway to the front with parking space for for several vehicles. Through the stone archway is detached double garage with electric garage door, power and lighting.