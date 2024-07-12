Property agents Manning Stainton have listed this gorgeous 3-bedroom terraced stone built home on Shaw Lane in Leeds for £495,000.
Inside, the property features four floors including a basement level with kitchen and cellar space.
On the ground floor are two reception rooms overlooking the front and rear as well as a WC in the hallway.
The first floor hosts two double bedrooms with original fireplaces and a modern three-piece suite.
On the second floor is a historic conversion of the attic space to provide a charming third bedroom with exposed wooden beams and stone walls and Velux windows.
Outside, the family home has a fenced front garden and a south/southeast facing rear garden predominantly laid to lawn with a planted bed and mature hedges.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.