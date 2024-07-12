Inside a gorgeous stone built home in an exclusive part of Leeds with original period features now for sale

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

This house in an exclusive part of Headingley features original period details and a south facing garden.

Property agents Manning Stainton have listed this gorgeous 3-bedroom terraced stone built home on Shaw Lane in Leeds for £495,000.

Inside, the property features four floors including a basement level with kitchen and cellar space.

On the ground floor are two reception rooms overlooking the front and rear as well as a WC in the hallway.

The first floor hosts two double bedrooms with original fireplaces and a modern three-piece suite.

On the second floor is a historic conversion of the attic space to provide a charming third bedroom with exposed wooden beams and stone walls and Velux windows.

Outside, the family home has a fenced front garden and a south/southeast facing rear garden predominantly laid to lawn with a planted bed and mature hedges.

