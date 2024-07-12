Inside, the property features four floors including a basement level with kitchen and cellar space.

On the ground floor are two reception rooms overlooking the front and rear as well as a WC in the hallway.

The first floor hosts two double bedrooms with original fireplaces and a modern three-piece suite.

On the second floor is a historic conversion of the attic space to provide a charming third bedroom with exposed wooden beams and stone walls and Velux windows.