The four-bedroom home is located on Morris Lane in Kirkstall, Leeds, overlooking the nearby Kirkstall Abbey, and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425,000.

Inside, the property comprise a charming entry hallway with stairs to the first floor, a lounge to the front with bay window, a breakfast kitchen with access to the rear garden and separate dining room.

The ground floor also has a handy utility room and a WC with shower.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, a singe bedroom ideally used as an office, and a house bathroom with corner bathtub.

The attic has been converted into a stunning fourth bedroom with exposed brickwork and Velux window.

Outside, to the front is a driveway garden with a host of established shrubs and a private patio.