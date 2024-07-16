Inside a gorgeous extended family home in Leeds with wraparound gardens overlooking Kirkstall Abbey

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

Located in a highly regarded area with easy access to train stations and Leeds city centre, this home is ideal for a large family.

The four-bedroom home is located on Morris Lane in Kirkstall, Leeds, overlooking the nearby Kirkstall Abbey, and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425,000.

Inside, the property comprise a charming entry hallway with stairs to the first floor, a lounge to the front with bay window, a breakfast kitchen with access to the rear garden and separate dining room.

The ground floor also has a handy utility room and a WC with shower.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, a singe bedroom ideally used as an office, and a house bathroom with corner bathtub.

The attic has been converted into a stunning fourth bedroom with exposed brickwork and Velux window.

Outside, to the front is a driveway garden with a host of established shrubs and a private patio.

The rear garden is terraced, offering a large degree of privacy.

1. Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5

2. Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5

3. Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5

4. Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5

5. Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5

6. Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5

