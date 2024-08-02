The gorgeous three-bedroom flat is located in a Grade II Listed mansion building dating back to around 1830 on Lynwood Crescent in Woodlesford, Leeds, and is on the market with Emsleys for £200,000.
Inside is a hallway with access to three good size bedrooms, a large lounge area, kitchen and bathroom.
Stay on track for the season ahead with the YEP’s free daily newsletter on everything Leeds United, breaking stories, latest transfer news and more… every day of the week.
A staircase leads up to a rooftop terrace where views can be enjoyed of the surrounding area.
The property also features communal gardens and allocated parking space.