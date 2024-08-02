A tour inside a beautiful top floor flat with rooftop terrace in a Grade II Listed mansion building in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

This top floor flat is located in a stunning building close to local amenities, schools and transport links.

The gorgeous three-bedroom flat is located in a Grade II Listed mansion building dating back to around 1830 on Lynwood Crescent in Woodlesford, Leeds, and is on the market with Emsleys for £200,000.

Inside is a hallway with access to three good size bedrooms, a large lounge area, kitchen and bathroom.

A staircase leads up to a rooftop terrace where views can be enjoyed of the surrounding area.

The property also features communal gardens and allocated parking space.

