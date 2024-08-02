The gorgeous three-bedroom flat is located in a Grade II Listed mansion building dating back to around 1830 on Lynwood Crescent in Woodlesford, Leeds, and is on the market with Emsleys for £200,000.

Inside is a hallway with access to three good size bedrooms, a large lounge area, kitchen and bathroom.

A staircase leads up to a rooftop terrace where views can be enjoyed of the surrounding area.

The property also features communal gardens and allocated parking space.