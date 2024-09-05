Inside a fantastic home ideal for families and professionals in a picturesque village on the outskirts of Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

This fantastic semi-detached home is located in a peaceful and scenic village just a stone’s throw from Wetherby.

The modernised three-bedroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the picturesque Kirk Deighton, and has been listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.

Inside, the property features a spacious hallway with access onto a gorgeous sun room overlooking the rear garden, a modern dining kitchen with breakfast bar and gas hob, and a sitting room with a charming log burner.

Just off the kitchen to the rear is a handy utility area with plumbing for a washing machine and dryer as well as a guest WC and a side door with access to the garden.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and storage, and a single room ideally used as an office, all with views of the surrounding countryside. Here is also the house bathroom with a three-piece suite.

Outside, the home enjoys a wraparound garden with lots of parking space to the front and side. The rear garden is laid to lawn with planted borders offering a great degree of privacy. There is also a detached garage.

Scriftain Lane, Kirk Deighton LS22

Scriftain Lane, Kirk Deighton LS22

Scriftain Lane, Kirk Deighton LS22

Scriftain Lane, Kirk Deighton LS22

Scriftain Lane, Kirk Deighton LS22

Scriftain Lane, Kirk Deighton LS22

