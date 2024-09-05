The modernised three-bedroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the picturesque Kirk Deighton, and has been listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.
Inside, the property features a spacious hallway with access onto a gorgeous sun room overlooking the rear garden, a modern dining kitchen with breakfast bar and gas hob, and a sitting room with a charming log burner.
Just off the kitchen to the rear is a handy utility area with plumbing for a washing machine and dryer as well as a guest WC and a side door with access to the garden.
Upstairs are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and storage, and a single room ideally used as an office, all with views of the surrounding countryside. Here is also the house bathroom with a three-piece suite.
Outside, the home enjoys a wraparound garden with lots of parking space to the front and side. The rear garden is laid to lawn with planted borders offering a great degree of privacy. There is also a detached garage.
