The modernised three-bedroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the picturesque Kirk Deighton, and has been listed on the market with Manning Stainton for £350,000.

Inside, the property features a spacious hallway with access onto a gorgeous sun room overlooking the rear garden, a modern dining kitchen with breakfast bar and gas hob, and a sitting room with a charming log burner.

Just off the kitchen to the rear is a handy utility area with plumbing for a washing machine and dryer as well as a guest WC and a side door with access to the garden.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and storage, and a single room ideally used as an office, all with views of the surrounding countryside. Here is also the house bathroom with a three-piece suite.

Outside, the home enjoys a wraparound garden with lots of parking space to the front and side. The rear garden is laid to lawn with planted borders offering a great degree of privacy. There is also a detached garage.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter