13 pictures of a colourful early 1900s Victorian terraced home in Leeds oozing with potential

Published 11th Jul 2024
A unique Victorian property in Leeds with almost 3,500 square feet of living accommodation has hit the market.

The six-bedroom terraced house, built in the early 1900s, is situated just off the leafy Mt Mary’s Road in Potternewton, Leeds and is on the market with estate agents Northwood for £550,000.

Inside, the property is in need of some love but oozes with potential across its four storeys including a basement.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, reception room, diner and kitchen, with storage, workshop and boiler room found in the basement.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a single, a house bathroom with shower and bathtub and a separate WC.

Up the stairs to the top floor are three additional bedrooms - two double and one single. One of the bedrooms has a spare room which can be used as a dressing room or converted into an en suite.

Outside, the property features a large mature garden to the front and a lush garden with greenhouse to the rear, both of which are enclosed offering a great degree of privacy.

1. Oak Road, Potternewton, Leeds LS7

2. Oak Road, Potternewton, Leeds LS7

3. Oak Road, Potternewton, Leeds LS7

4. Oak Road, Potternewton, Leeds LS7

5. Oak Road, Potternewton, Leeds LS7

6. Oak Road, Potternewton, Leeds LS7

