Listed on the market with William H Brown for £250,000, the wonderful semi-detached home on Broadgate Avenue in Horsforth, north-west of Leeds city centre has two floors and a garage.
On the ground floor of the property is an entry hallway with stairs, a large living room with bay window to the front and a modern kitchen with door to the rear garden.
The first floor hosts two good-size bedrooms and a modern part-tiled bathroom with bathtub.
Outside is a low-maintenance garden to the front, while the rear features an attractive garden laid to lawn with gravelled seating areas and a decking directly accessed from the kitchen.
