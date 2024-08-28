The ground floor of the property boasts a welcoming lounge with a charming bay window that floods the room with natural light. To the rear is a well-equipped breakfast kitchen with modern fittings, including an integrated oven, hob, and dishwasher.

The conservatory extends the living area, offering a tranquil spot to relax while enjoying views of the garden. Upstairs, you’ll find two generously sized double bedrooms, each providing ample space for storage and relaxation. The house bathroom is well-appointed with a shower over the bath, perfect for unwinding after a long day.