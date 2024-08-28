The well presented two-bedroom home in Henconners Garden in the trendy Chapel Allerton in north Leeds is on the market with Purplebricks for £325,000.
The ground floor of the property boasts a welcoming lounge with a charming bay window that floods the room with natural light. To the rear is a well-equipped breakfast kitchen with modern fittings, including an integrated oven, hob, and dishwasher.
The conservatory extends the living area, offering a tranquil spot to relax while enjoying views of the garden. Upstairs, you’ll find two generously sized double bedrooms, each providing ample space for storage and relaxation. The house bathroom is well-appointed with a shower over the bath, perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Externally, the property features gardens to both the front and rear. The rear garden is a true highlight, with a well-maintained low maintained garden and a patio area, ideal for entertaining guests or enjoying al fresco dining during warmer months.
