Estate agent Linley & Simpson has listed the three-bedroom home on Church Lane in the Leeds market town on the market with a guide price of £350,000.
Inside the colourful property is an entry porch leading to a large dining room and lounge with bay windows and and access to a conservatory.
To the rear i a kitchen with access to the rear garden and a shower room as well as the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
The first floor hosts two additional double bedrooms, one of which has a useful storage room.
Outside, the tranquil west-facing garden is part paved and part lawned. There is also a useful shed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.