Estate agent Linley & Simpson has listed the three-bedroom home on Church Lane in the Leeds market town on the market with a guide price of £350,000.

Inside the colourful property is an entry porch leading to a large dining room and lounge with bay windows and and access to a conservatory.

To the rear i a kitchen with access to the rear garden and a shower room as well as the main bedroom with fitted wardrobes.

The first floor hosts two additional double bedrooms, one of which has a useful storage room.

Outside, the tranquil west-facing garden is part paved and part lawned. There is also a useful shed.