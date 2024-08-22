Enter the property via a communal entrance and turned staircase leading to the flat entry hallway on the top floor.

Here is a lovely living room with original decorative leaded lights which floods the room with natural daylight and offers beautiful elevated views of the garden and leafy neighbourhood.

The kitchen is fitted with modern units with integrated oven and hop and a fridge/freezer.

There are two bedrooms, of which the main room is particularly spacious and has a lovely double aspect, and the L-shaped second bedroom is ideal as a guest room.