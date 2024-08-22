The light and airy two-bedroom flat in “Tudor House” on Oakwood Grove in north Leeds, right next to Roundhay Park, is on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for £215,000.
Enter the property via a communal entrance and turned staircase leading to the flat entry hallway on the top floor.
Here is a lovely living room with original decorative leaded lights which floods the room with natural daylight and offers beautiful elevated views of the garden and leafy neighbourhood.
The kitchen is fitted with modern units with integrated oven and hop and a fridge/freezer.
There are two bedrooms, of which the main room is particularly spacious and has a lovely double aspect, and the L-shaped second bedroom is ideal as a guest room.
Externally, Tudor House sits on well established communal grounds with a good degree of privacy for its residents. The flat also has its own allocated parking space.
