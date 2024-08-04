A look inside a beautiful Victorian terraced home with a deceptively large private garden for sale in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

Located in a private location, this home’s shockingly large garden enjoys long sun hours.

This beautiful Victorian home full of original features on Morwick Terrace in Whinmoor, north-east Leeds, is on the market with Preston Baker for £475,000.

Enter the property and be greeted by a cosy lounge to the front with a fireplace and view of the garden.

Adjacent is a spacious dining room, this one too featuring a beautiful fireplace, and a spacious kitchen with lots of storage.

At the back of the home is also a gorgeous conservatory with access to the rear garden.

A landing on the first floor leads to two double bedrooms and a luxurious house bathroom with freestanding bath and large walk-in shower. And on the second floor is a large double bedroom with en suite bathroom.

The highlight of this Victorian property is its larger than expected south-west facing garden with apple and plum trees and a large open lawn, patios and sheds.

