This beautiful Victorian home full of original features on Morwick Terrace in Whinmoor, north-east Leeds, is on the market with Preston Baker for £475,000.
Enter the property and be greeted by a cosy lounge to the front with a fireplace and view of the garden.
Adjacent is a spacious dining room, this one too featuring a beautiful fireplace, and a spacious kitchen with lots of storage.
At the back of the home is also a gorgeous conservatory with access to the rear garden.
A landing on the first floor leads to two double bedrooms and a luxurious house bathroom with freestanding bath and large walk-in shower. And on the second floor is a large double bedroom with en suite bathroom.
The highlight of this Victorian property is its larger than expected south-west facing garden with apple and plum trees and a large open lawn, patios and sheds.