Manning Stainton has listed the gorgeous property on Rose Avenue in Horsforth for £284,950.
Inside, a welcoming lounge with log burner sits to the front, where it enjoys lots of natural light from the large window. To the rear is a modern kitchen with access out onto the rear garden.
The first floor hosts a large double bedroom and a luxurious bathroom with a four-piece including a stunning freestanding bath.
The second bedroom can be found on the top floor, featuring dormer window and stripped wood flooring.
Outside is a lovely small garden to the front. A beautiful walled and cobbled garden can be found to the rear, where it enjoys lots of sunlight.
