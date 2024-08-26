A look inside a beautiful three-storey terraced house with a sunny aspect garden for sale in Leeds

Published 26th Aug 2024

Have a look inside this beautiful three-storey terraced house with a sunny aspect garden and a charming interior in Leeds.

Manning Stainton has listed the gorgeous property on Rose Avenue in Horsforth for £284,950.

Inside, a welcoming lounge with log burner sits to the front, where it enjoys lots of natural light from the large window. To the rear is a modern kitchen with access out onto the rear garden.

The first floor hosts a large double bedroom and a luxurious bathroom with a four-piece including a stunning freestanding bath.

The second bedroom can be found on the top floor, featuring dormer window and stripped wood flooring.

Outside is a lovely small garden to the front. A beautiful walled and cobbled garden can be found to the rear, where it enjoys lots of sunlight.

