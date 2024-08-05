Located on Moorgate Rise in Kippax, Leeds, the three-bedroom end of terrace property boasts over 1,200 square feet of living space and is close to a number of great transport links.

Inside, an entry porch leads into a large dining room with bay window to the front elevation, log burner and seamless access to the gorgeous conservatory.

The modern kitchen sits to the rear of the home and overlooks the garden. It is fitted with a range of units and appliances ideal for creating culinary masterpieces which can be enjoyed in the separate dining room.

Stairs lead to the first floor where three well-proportioned bedrooms can be found. Here is also a a modern house bathroom.

Outside is a small front garden with driveway leading to a generous garage. To the rear is an enclosed garden mainly consisting of pebble with stone path, decked seating areas and planted trees.