A tour inside a spacious 1930s family home with delightful character features set over three storeys in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

Dacre, Son & Hartley has listed a charming 1930s four-bedroom home set over three storeys in a popular Leeds town for £365,000.

The property, on Ings Lane in Guiseley northwest of Leeds city centre features an entry porch leading into a bright living room to the front with exposed brick inglenook fireplace complete with log burning stove.

To the sear is a kitchen diner with traditional solid wood fitted units, flagged stone flooring and a spacious dining area.

On the first floor, the master double bedroom features exposed brickwork and a fireplace, while the second double bedroom comes with useful storage space under the stairs, and a single bedroom which could ideally work as a home office or dressing room.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

The top floor hosts a converted loft bedroom with exposed beams and rooflight.

Externally, the front of the property features a driveway and pebbled garden with planted shrub borders. To the rear is a stylish low-maintenance decked garden ideal for relaxing and entertaining. There is also a spacious garage.

1. Ings Lane, Guiseley, Leeds

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

2. Ings Lane, Guiseley, Leeds

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

3. Ings Lane, Guiseley, Leeds

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

4. Ings Lane, Guiseley, Leeds

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

5. Ings Lane, Guiseley, Leeds

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

6. Ings Lane, Guiseley, Leeds

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyGuiseley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.