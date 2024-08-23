The property, on Ings Lane in Guiseley northwest of Leeds city centre features an entry porch leading into a bright living room to the front with exposed brick inglenook fireplace complete with log burning stove.

To the sear is a kitchen diner with traditional solid wood fitted units, flagged stone flooring and a spacious dining area.

On the first floor, the master double bedroom features exposed brickwork and a fireplace, while the second double bedroom comes with useful storage space under the stairs, and a single bedroom which could ideally work as a home office or dressing room.

The top floor hosts a converted loft bedroom with exposed beams and rooflight.

Externally, the front of the property features a driveway and pebbled garden with planted shrub borders. To the rear is a stylish low-maintenance decked garden ideal for relaxing and entertaining. There is also a spacious garage.