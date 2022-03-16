The detached property is located in the popular Shadwell Lane area of LS17.

Built by the previous owner, who was an architect, the home has a unique titled roof and bespoke windows.

Inside, the property has been further developed by the current owners to create an impressive, and modern living space.

The open-plan living/dining area is a particular selling point of this property with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows/patio doors and a bespoke solid oak staircase with glass balustrade.

It is on the market for £585,000 with Manning Stainton.

1. Living space The open plan living space is really the hub of the home. The living space is fitted with Karndean flooring and Jotul 2000 blue/black enamel wood burning stove. Photo Sales

2. Living room Another view of the living room space. Photo Sales

3. Vaulted ceilings The open-plan living/dining area is a particular selling point of this property with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows/patio doors and a bespoke solid oak staircase with glass balustrade. Photo Sales

4. Neutral, modern kitchen A separate kitchen with fitted wall and base units and integrated appliances including hot point oven/induction hob and dishwasher. Photo Sales