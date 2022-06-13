In Pictures: Homes and gardens

1. Nostell Priory near Wakefield
Nostell is one of the great houses of the north of England. It was created not simply as a home, but also to send out an important message about the Winn family who owned it.
Nostell’s parkland and garden stretches over more than 300 acres taking in
wildflower meadows, lakes and woodland.
2. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden near Ripon
Nestled within the Skell Valley near Ripon, this landscaped masterpiece was
designed by John and William Aislabie in the 18th century.
Granted World Heritage Status in 1986, these gardens hold a place on the world stage.
3. Studley Royal Water Garden Temple near Ripon
Follow the gentle banks of the River Skell down from Fountains Abbey to the garden, which has been channelled into canals, cascades and tranquil moon
ponds.
It was the monks who originally changed the course of the river up by the abbey and the Aislabies continued this work crafting the reservoirs and channels to create a scenic landscape garden.
4. Bridestones, Crosscliff and Blakey Topping near Pickering
Aptly named ‘Brink-stones’ or edge stones in Old Norse, you can follow footpaths to the top to experience the Bridestones first hand.
These fascinating rocks are the remains of a sandstone ‘cap’ that was originally much higher Jurassic sedimentary rock deposited some 150 million years ago.
The surrounding nature reserve is a high, wild and inspiring blend of open heather, rough pasture, wooded hillsides and stunning summer-flower filled grassy dales. It is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest.