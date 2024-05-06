13 photos of an immaculately presented detached Leeds bungalow currently on the market

It is situated in a small exclusive cul-de-sac in a highly popular residential area in Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th May 2024, 16:30 BST

David Phillips Estate Agency have listed the stylish and modern three-bedroom bungalow on Mulberry Rise in the north Leeds suburb of Adel for £475,000.

As you approach the property you’ll notice a small garden front garden and driveway with a path to the side leading to a spacious flagged patio to the rear with the entrance door.

Enter into a spacious hallway which could be used as a dining room that has access to all of the rooms.

The large living room has a bay window to the rear, while the modern kitchen benefits from a breakfast bar and stylish fitted units and appliances.

There are three double bedrooms, of which the main room has an en-suite with WC and wash basin. The house bathroom features a large shower cubicle.

Externally, the garden is mainly laid to artificial lawn both to the front and rear. The secluded space is best enjoyed on the large patio where guests are best entertained in the warmer months of the year.

An immaculately presented detached bungalow in Adel is for sale.

1. Front

An immaculately presented detached bungalow in Adel is for sale.

Enter the newly refurbished home via this large patio to the rear.

2. Patio

Enter the newly refurbished home via this large patio to the rear.

As you enter you're greeted by a spacious hall which could be used as a dining room.

3. Hall

As you enter you're greeted by a spacious hall which could be used as a dining room.

The lounge is of excellent size and is accessed via double doors.

4. Lounge

The lounge is of excellent size and is accessed via double doors.

It also features a large square bay window to the rear.

5. Lounge

It also features a large square bay window to the rear.

The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar and handle-less matte finish units.

6. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar and handle-less matte finish units.

