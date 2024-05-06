David Phillips Estate Agency have listed the stylish and modern three-bedroom bungalow on Mulberry Rise in the north Leeds suburb of Adel for £475,000.
As you approach the property you’ll notice a small garden front garden and driveway with a path to the side leading to a spacious flagged patio to the rear with the entrance door.
Enter into a spacious hallway which could be used as a dining room that has access to all of the rooms.
The large living room has a bay window to the rear, while the modern kitchen benefits from a breakfast bar and stylish fitted units and appliances.
There are three double bedrooms, of which the main room has an en-suite with WC and wash basin. The house bathroom features a large shower cubicle.
Externally, the garden is mainly laid to artificial lawn both to the front and rear. The secluded space is best enjoyed on the large patio where guests are best entertained in the warmer months of the year.
