Located on Wells Walk in Ilkley, just a short drive from Leeds, is this charming and tastefully appointed terraced home enjoying a town centre position with a great range of amenities just around the corner.

The exclusive home is arranged over three floors and is currently on the market with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley for £850,000.

Enter into the upper ground floor entrance hall which leads to a high-specification dining kitchen with a central island and French doors leading out onto the rear garden. It also features a separate utility room.

On the other side of the hallway is an impressive living room with full drop windows allowing for lots of natural light to fill the room.

To the lower ground floor is a second reception room which is currently being used as a living room with a fitted media unit. This space, which also has access to an outside sitting area, can easily be used as a third bedroom if required. This floor also boasts a convenient shower room.

On the top floor are two well-appointed double bedrooms, both with their own luxurious en suites.

Outside, the home features a block-paved driveway to the front, providing ample off-street parking with an enclosed courtyard offering a lovely seating area with a southern aspect.

The rear garden is a large landscaped space with direct access from the ground floor. There is also personal access to Albany Walk.

