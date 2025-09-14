At the heart of the £4,750,000 home on Langbar Road is the former chapel room, dating from around 1830, featuring a vast vaulted ceiling, striking stained glass window, mezzanine level and dramatic lancet windows which flood the space with natural light.

Equally impressive is the former Great Chamber, now the drawing room, complete with two magnificent fireplaces set in adjacent corners – a room of immense atmosphere and scale.

The main house also provides a wealth of additional living accommodation, including a morning room, sitting room and family room, which offers potential for use as a gym or cinema. A dedicated office/library, two cloakrooms, a boot room and cellar enhance the practicality of the property.

Upstairs, the accommodation is equally striking. Above the office/library is a private bedroom suite, while the palatial principal suite extends across the full depth of the house, boasting grand fireplaces, a luxurious en suite bathroom and dressing room. The second floor is home to a further five bedrooms – including two with a Jack and Jill shower room – together with a family bathroom, all set around a generous landing.

The East Wing offers the flexibility of a self-contained residence with its own private driveway and entrance. The accommodation comprises a kitchen/breakfast room, dining room and sitting room on the ground floor, with two guest bedroom suites above, both with en suite bathrooms. A further two bedrooms, sitting room and family bathroom complete this separate living space.

The house is surrounded by 6.38 acres of established grounds, including sweeping lawns, formal gardens, a paddock with young trees and mature woodland to the west. A former garage has been converted into a fully equipped yoga studio with heating, shower and WC, complemented by a secondary gym/studio space.