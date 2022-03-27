'Ideal first time purchase' home on market in Middleton for less than £100,000

The home on North Lingwell Road is on the market for £90,000 and is "not to be missed" according to Purple Bricks. Have a look around:
Lingwell Park Court is located close to the junction of North Lingwell Road and Middleton Park Road and is therefore ideally placed for all local shopping and transport amenities at Middleton Circus as well as offering easy access into Leeds City Centre.
This spacious property is offered for sale in generally good decorative condition throughout and, in our opinion, would make an ideal rental investment or first time purchase.
The accommodation comprises of a spacious entrance hall, a lounge with a separate dining area, a separate kitchen, two bedrooms and a modern bathroom/WC.
Nearby motorway links are also close by, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield.
