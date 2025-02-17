Huddersfield show homes open to the public this weekend

Two Redrow show homes will be unveiled to the public this Saturday near Huddersfield (February 22).

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests attending the event will be able to take a tour around the show homes at Redrow’s latest development Meadow Vale, located off Bradford Road.

The Cambridge and The Marlow are four-bedroom detached homes that are fully furnished and professionally styled by Redrow’s in-house interior team to show buyers just what can be achieved when buying a Redrow home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Meadow Vale is already proving to be a very popular development, with lots of potential buyers registering their interest.

A representative image of The Marlow lounge.

“Our sales team will be on hand to showcase site plans and house type layouts, using industry leading technology to provide virtual tours of the development and individual homes.”

Each of the 222 private sale homes will benefit from electric vehicle charging points, and will be gas-free, with heating and hot water provided by air source heat pumps. All will be from Redrow’s hugely popular Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection.

The first homes at Meadow Vale will include a selection of three and four-bedroom homes including The Warwick, Stratford Lifestyle, Cambridge and Marlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve added: “We are committed to creating a thriving new community in Huddersfield. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Meadow Vale. Our team will also be able to offer advice on our Help to Sell scheme and explain how we can make the buying process simple, smooth and stress-free.”

A representative of The Cambridge kitchen.

Meadow Vale is positioned on the edge of a well-established residential area, between Huddersfield and Brighouse, and surrounded by open space and woodlands.

New homeowners will benefit from excellent existing local amenities such as Asda and Morrisons supermarkets, as well as independent shops, cafes, restaurants and a farm shop. Huddersfield town centre that is less than five miles away down the A641.

For further information or to register your interest in the homes at Meadow Vale visit: www.redrow.co.uk/developments/Meadow-vale-162826