Leeds City Council is working alongside Better Homes Yorkshire as part of a government funded scheme to help residents save on energy bills whilst significantly reducing the city's carbon footprint.

150 properties across Leeds are believed to have already benefited from the scheme with hundreds more applications currently under review.

Morley resident Anthony Smith recently installed solar panels onto his home thanks to the council's work with Better Homes Yorkshire.

Homeowners can apply for free solar panels, cavity wall or loft insulation if their total household income is less than £30,000 per year or they receive certain benefits. Landlords can similarly apply for heavily subsidised installation of the same upgrades if their property’s tenants collectively earn below the £30,000 cut-off.

Once an application is received, Better Homes Yorkshire will confirm that properties are both eligible (EPC rating D or below) and of suitable construction before work can begin.

Solar panels produce renewable electricity that can be used to power homes and reduce overall energy bills. It is believed that a typical Leeds homeowner could save up to £156 per year this way. Owners will also fully own the panels once installed, potentially adding to the overall value of their property going forward.

Meanwhile insulating a home helps cut the cost of energy bills by reducing the amount of energy needed to keep it warm. It can make a significant difference to older, draughty homes.

Morley resident Anthony Smith, who recently installed solar panels via the scheme, said: “I’m really pleased to have been able to install solar panels at no cost on my semi-detached home. Even in October, they are generating energy and helping me save money on bills.

“The installation process was quick and easy and I would definitely recommend the scheme to anyone else who thinks they might qualify.”

Speaking on the scheme, Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's Executive Member for Infrastructure and Climate said: “With climate change and the cost of energy in the news again, there’s never been a better time to install energy saving upgrades that are both good for the planet and our finances.

“That’s why I want to make sure that as many Leeds residents as possible can be helped with this funding before the scheme ends.”

Currently, around a quarter of the city’s carbon footprint is estimated to come from the energy used to heat and power local homes.