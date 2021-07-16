“An excellent friendly service from start to finish"

Are you one of them? Don’t compromise on how you want to live. The answer? The new generation of Homelifts.

What is a Homelift?

A Homelift is a lift that links upstairs and downstairs through your ceiling. Most conventional lifts use hydraulics, but the clever Homelifts use a smart electric motor that is whisper quiet and requires less power to run.

What are the benefits of a Homelift?

Regain independence and stay in the home you love. Don’t feel the pressure to live on one level or even move house.

Instead, enjoy the fact that our Homelifts look so fabulous that they will only add value to your home.

A real lift, without a shaft, in your own home.

How long does a Pollock Homelift take to install?

Pollock Homelifts take just two to three days to install and there should be no need to redecorate afterwards. A Pollock Homelift is designed and manufactured in the UK by industry experts. They can be fitted in almost any home, even in what you might think are awkward spaces.

How much does a Pollock Homelift cost?

Everyone’s home is different which means prices differ according to specific needs. However, we believe that everyone should be given the chance to remain independent so do our best to work to varying budgets. Start by booking a free, no-obligation appointment with a friendly team.

All Pollock Homelifts include a 12-month parts and labour warranty.

Who is Pollock?

We are an independently owned British company that has been in the Homelift business for over 35 years. Tried and tested, you may even have seen us working on the BBC’s DIY SOS. We have a wide range of accreditations, awards and memberships. Our products meet the highest available standards and regulations.

Making a difference

Our excellent reviews speak for themselves. Here are just a few:

“Thank you so much for your involvement in making this happen for our parents. You have made such a difference to everything.” Juliet Johnston

“I love my Homelift – it is very compact.” Robert Lavery

“Everything was tip top. Thank you for the excellent installation and service.” Sarah James

“An excellent friendly service from start to finish.” John Marrow

Interested?

Call 0800 472 5040 or visit www.pollockhomelifts.co.uk for a free no-obligation survey to see if a Pollock Homelift is right for you.