This is what makes Otley so desirable to families and investors.
Known for its beautiful riverside and cobbled streets, Otley has long been regarded as one of the most charming places to live in Leeds.
Featured in the Guardian in 2013 thanks to its rich cultural history, it's no wonder the market town has been the apple of many a home hunters’ eye over recent years.
Here the YEP takes a look at what makes Otley so desirable.
1. Featured in the Guardian thanks to its rich culture
In January 2013 The Guardian newspaper featured an article in its Weekend section entitled Let's move to Otley, West Yorkshire, thanks to its rich culture and history.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Monthly farmers market
Farmers have been selling their goods in Otley for almost 800 years, and that tradition continues today with a weekly market and a monthly specialist farmers’ market.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Home to Otley bridge and riverside
Otley bridge is a seven span stone bridge dating back to 1228. One of the most iconic monuments in Otley, the bridge and surrounding riverside originally had its own open-air swimming pool.
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Average house price of £250,125
The majority of sales in Otley during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £250,125. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £296,468, with detached properties fetching £461,447.
Photo: Simon Hulme