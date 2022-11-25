News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Houses in Otley: Why this market town is one of the most desirable places to live in Leeds

This is what makes Otley so desirable to families and investors.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

Known for its beautiful riverside and cobbled streets, Otley has long been regarded as one of the most charming places to live in Leeds.

Featured in the Guardian in 2013 thanks to its rich cultural history, it's no wonder the market town has been the apple of many a home hunters’ eye over recent years.

Here the YEP takes a look at what makes Otley so desirable.

1. Featured in the Guardian thanks to its rich culture

In January 2013 The Guardian newspaper featured an article in its Weekend section entitled Let's move to Otley, West Yorkshire, thanks to its rich culture and history.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

2. Monthly farmers market

Farmers have been selling their goods in Otley for almost 800 years, and that tradition continues today with a weekly market and a monthly specialist farmers’ market.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

3. Home to Otley bridge and riverside

Otley bridge is a seven span stone bridge dating back to 1228. One of the most iconic monuments in Otley, the bridge and surrounding riverside originally had its own open-air swimming pool.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

4. Average house price of £250,125

The majority of sales in Otley during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £250,125. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £296,468, with detached properties fetching £461,447.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
OtleyLeeds