Houses for sale: This three bedroom home in east Leeds has a fantastic workshop and clay pizza oven
This opulent three bedroom detached home in east Leeds is on the market for £445,000.
Built in 2017 in the heart of Garforth, this impressive three bedroom property has a wrap-around garden, ample off-street parking and a fully insulated garage. The first floor has two elegantly proportioned double bedrooms; the master with floor-to-ceiling built-in storage cupboards.
The rear garden also has a patio area and a clay pizza oven, with the rest of the garden predominately laid to lawn.
