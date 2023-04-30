Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Houses for sale: This three bedroom home in east Leeds has a fantastic workshop and clay pizza oven

This opulent three bedroom detached home in east Leeds is on the market for £445,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Built in 2017 in the heart of Garforth, this impressive three bedroom property has a wrap-around garden, ample off-street parking and a fully insulated garage. The first floor has two elegantly proportioned double bedrooms; the master with floor-to-ceiling built-in storage cupboards.

The rear garden also has a patio area and a clay pizza oven, with the rest of the garden predominately laid to lawn.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

