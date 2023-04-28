This three bedroom home in south-west Leeds is on the market for £300,000.

Forming part of a former chapel close to the centre of Morley, the impressive and sympathetic conversion has created a one of a kind home that must be viewed to fully appreciate the overall size and character available.

With spacious accommodation arranged over three floors, the property offers a versatile living space of stunning proportions that will centrally appeal to a wide range of buyers. Many characterful and original features have been retained and blend wonderfully with the modern additions creating a warm and welcoming home.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

1 . Spacious accommodation arranged over three floors With spacious accommodation arranged over three floors, the property offers a versatile living space of stunning proportions that will centrally appeal to a wide range of buyers. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

2 . Big living room space With high apex ceiling featuring exposed timber beams and fabulous picture windows to three aspects, this living room offers an expanse of space ideal for entertaining guests. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

3 . Open plan kitchen The kitchen is located to the front aspect and while open plan, achieves a feeling of being separate to the main living space. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

4 . Well proportioned bedrooms Two further well proportioned bedrooms and a shower room are located on the lower ground floor providing an ideal guest room and home office or two children's bedrooms. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2