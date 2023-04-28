Houses for sale: This three bed home in a former chapel in south-west Leeds has heaps of renovation potential
This three bedroom home in south-west Leeds is on the market for £300,000.
Forming part of a former chapel close to the centre of Morley, the impressive and sympathetic conversion has created a one of a kind home that must be viewed to fully appreciate the overall size and character available.
With spacious accommodation arranged over three floors, the property offers a versatile living space of stunning proportions that will centrally appeal to a wide range of buyers. Many characterful and original features have been retained and blend wonderfully with the modern additions creating a warm and welcoming home.
Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.