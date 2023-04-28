Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Houses for sale: This three bed home in a former chapel in south-west Leeds has heaps of renovation potential

This three bedroom home in south-west Leeds is on the market for £300,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Forming part of a former chapel close to the centre of Morley, the impressive and sympathetic conversion has created a one of a kind home that must be viewed to fully appreciate the overall size and character available.

With spacious accommodation arranged over three floors, the property offers a versatile living space of stunning proportions that will centrally appeal to a wide range of buyers. Many characterful and original features have been retained and blend wonderfully with the modern additions creating a warm and welcoming home.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

With spacious accommodation arranged over three floors, the property offers a versatile living space of stunning proportions that will centrally appeal to a wide range of buyers.

1. Spacious accommodation arranged over three floors

With spacious accommodation arranged over three floors, the property offers a versatile living space of stunning proportions that will centrally appeal to a wide range of buyers. Photo: EweMove

With high apex ceiling featuring exposed timber beams and fabulous picture windows to three aspects, this living room offers an expanse of space ideal for entertaining guests.

2. Big living room space

With high apex ceiling featuring exposed timber beams and fabulous picture windows to three aspects, this living room offers an expanse of space ideal for entertaining guests. Photo: EweMove

The kitchen is located to the front aspect and while open plan, achieves a feeling of being separate to the main living space.

3. Open plan kitchen

The kitchen is located to the front aspect and while open plan, achieves a feeling of being separate to the main living space. Photo: EweMove

Two further well proportioned bedrooms and a shower room are located on the lower ground floor providing an ideal guest room and home office or two children's bedrooms.

4. Well proportioned bedrooms

Two further well proportioned bedrooms and a shower room are located on the lower ground floor providing an ideal guest room and home office or two children's bedrooms. Photo: EweMove

