Houses for sale in Leeds: Look around this two-bed flat in Roundhay with 'outstanding' terrace area

This two-bedroom ground floor flat in Leeds with an “outstanding” terrace area has been placed on the market.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 15th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

The apartment at The Terrace on Park Crescent in Roundhay has been placed on the market by Monroe Estate Agents, who state that they will not accept offers under £350,000.

The 800 sqft South facing terrace is described as the “showstopper” by the marketers, while its close proximity to Roundhay Park is also highly touted.

Have a look around this unique apartment in our picture gallery below:

Take a look around this property, which has been placed on the market this week

1. The Terrace

Take a look around this property, which has been placed on the market this week

A two-bedroom apartment at The Terrace in Roundhay has been placed on the market

2. The Terrace

A two-bedroom apartment at The Terrace in Roundhay has been placed on the market

Monroe is advertising the property as a "stunning ground floor apartment with an outstanding south facing terrace and is extremely close to the expansive Roundhay Park"

3. 663d5e349eb012d48e1ba298dbb253c693669549.jpg

Monroe is advertising the property as a "stunning ground floor apartment with an outstanding south facing terrace and is extremely close to the expansive Roundhay Park"

"The absolute showstopper is the huge over 800 Sqft south facing terrace, ideal for entertaining family and friends."

4. Terrace

"The absolute showstopper is the huge over 800 Sqft south facing terrace, ideal for entertaining family and friends."

