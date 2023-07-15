Houses for sale in Leeds: Look around this two-bed flat in Roundhay with 'outstanding' terrace area
This two-bedroom ground floor flat in Leeds with an “outstanding” terrace area has been placed on the market.
The apartment at The Terrace on Park Crescent in Roundhay has been placed on the market by Monroe Estate Agents, who state that they will not accept offers under £350,000.
The 800 sqft South facing terrace is described as the “showstopper” by the marketers, while its close proximity to Roundhay Park is also highly touted.
Have a look around this unique apartment in our picture gallery below:
