Houseplants and herbs to flourish in 2023, says RHS
Turning our backs on January many of us will happily exhale. As we look forward to longer days and spending more time outdoors what can we expect from gardening in the year ahead?
Flourishing houseplants, bountiful herbs and a myriad of ways to help the environment, according to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).
The charity’s predictions centre around the move towards planet friendly gardening, with gardeners finding new ways to encourage even more wildlife onto their patch, trying innovative sustainable techniques to improve their soil, and being water-wise.
RHS chief horticulturist Guy Barter has said that this year, people are expected to “garden more than ever with nature and the environment in mind.”
Here are the RHS’ gardening predictions for 2023:
Thriving houseplants
As a warming climate causes us to dial down the central heating, houseplants will flourish.
Regenerative gardening
With peat-based bagged compost set to be banned in the UK in 2024, more gardeners will seek out environmentally-friendly wood-based compost alternatives.
Gardening goes tech
Apps and social media are becoming even more important as gardeners share what’s happening on their patch, participate in courses and workshops digitally, and are prompted into action to plan and plant using apps.
The RHS will be expanding the range of digital services offered in 2023.
Herb gardens
Herbs are a cheap and easy way for people to add extra flavour to meals.
Innovative climate-resilient gardens
Gravel gardens and xeriscaping (gardens designed to minimise future watering) will be popular.
There are a few swaps gardeners can make to retain the same feel, including fragrant choisya for hydrangeas and phygelius for fuchsia.
Changing lawns
Gardeners will be saving time by giving up parts of their lawn to pollinators and other garden wildlife, letting borders grow long or looking into lawns that require less water and maintenance.
Green landscaping
Green walls, hedges and swimming ponds are all set to increase in popularity.
Dried flowers
Dried and pressed flowers are back in fashion.
This is the latest in the rise in various traditions, skills and crafts including natural dyes and foraging.
Embracing nature’s unloved
Even more traditionally unpopular species are being embraced by gardeners for the unexpected benefits they can bring.
For more information about the RHS and its work visit www.rhs.org.uk